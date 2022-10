A double-decker bus tour in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

– Ho Chi Minh City’s travel market is forecast to boom later this year and early next year, especially during Christmas and New Year holidays, affording the city a golden chance to attract domestic and foreign visitors.With advantages in natural landscapes and recreational space, the city's tourism sector is developing night-time products and services apart from day-time ones to lure more visitors and increase revenue to its economy.Director of the Anh Viet Tourist Hop on – Hop off Vietnam company Nguyen Khoa Luan described Ho Chi Minh City as an attractive tourism destination in Vietnam and Southeast Asia with growing trade and services. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a rising demand for services and entertainment here.He dubbed Ho Chi Minh City as a “sleepless city” where visitors could chill out with a series of lively services round the clock.Not only for travel, visitors to the city also seek business opportunities, he said, adding that it is a positive signal because Vietnam and the city in particular is offering incentives to draw foreign investment. His company is also preparing for welcoming holidaymakers later this year and the next year.