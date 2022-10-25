Ho Chi Minh City’s travel boom looming
Ho Chi Minh City’s travel market is forecast to boom later this year and early next year, especially during Christmas and New Year holidays, affording the city a golden chance to attract domestic and foreign visitors.
A double-decker bus tour in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s travel market is forecast to boom later this year and early next year, especially during Christmas and New Year holidays, affording the city a golden chance to attract domestic and foreign visitors.
With advantages in natural landscapes and recreational space, the city's tourism sector is developing night-time products and services apart from day-time ones to lure more visitors and increase revenue to its economy.
Director of the Anh Viet Tourist Hop on – Hop off Vietnam company Nguyen Khoa Luan described Ho Chi Minh City as an attractive tourism destination in Vietnam and Southeast Asia with growing trade and services. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a rising demand for services and entertainment here.
He dubbed Ho Chi Minh City as a “sleepless city” where visitors could chill out with a series of lively services round the clock.
Not only for travel, visitors to the city also seek business opportunities, he said, adding that it is a positive signal because Vietnam and the city in particular is offering incentives to draw foreign investment. His company is also preparing for welcoming holidaymakers later this year and the next year.
"Sleepless city" offers night-time tourism products (Photo: VNA)In the first nine months of this year, the city recorded over 92.3 trillion VND (4 billion USD) in tourism receipts, up 15.5% from the yearly target. More than 2 million foreigners arrived in the city, or 60.3% of the initial plan.
During this autumn-winter, Vietravel company plans to serve about 90,000 tourists and treat them to a heap of promotions and new tours.
The municipal tourism industry is also working closely with travel agents to welcome foreigners as the end of this year is low season for domestic vacationers following the peak season in summer.
Between now and the year’s end, the department is also curating unique tours of each district and outlying district.
The tour called “District 6 - A small story inside Cho Lon town”, which has been recently launched, makes the most of potential and advantages in food and relic sites imbued with identity of the Vietnamese people and those of the Chinese origin.
The “District 11-A different Cho Lon” tour also features new attractions to invite visitors back./.