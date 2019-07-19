The heroin bricks seized in Hoa Binh province on July 19 (Photo: VNA)

– The police of the northwestern province of Hoa Binh, in collaboration with other anti-drug forces from the Ministry of Public Security and the Vietnam Coast Guard High Command, seized 100 heroin bricks from a car during their patrol on National Highway 6 on July 19.The drug was hidden in the trunk of the car driven by Vu Dinh Kien, born in 1994, with a passenger inside named Tran Manh Chung, born in 1989. Both suspects reside in Kinh Mon district in the northern province of Hai Duong.Chung and Kien admitted they were transporting the drug. The two are now under temporary detention for further investigation.Police also arrested Tran Duc Thanh, 30, and Ly A Sua, 27, both residing in the northwestern province of Dien Bien’s Dien Bien district, for their suspected involvement in the trafficking. The two drove another car to watch out for Chung and Kien.-VNA