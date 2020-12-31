Hoa Lac hi-tech park envisioned to become smart sci-tech hub: minister
At Hoa Lac hi-tech park (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat has laid stress on the Party and Government’s policy of building Hoa Lac hi-tech park into a smart ecosystem for science-technology development, contributing to the national socio-economic development.
At a conference held by the park’s management board on December 30, Dat said the park’s development needs mechanism and policy support from competent agencies of the National Assembly and Government, as well as coordination of relevant organisations.
To become attractive to both domestic and foreign hi-tech projects, the park should sharpen its focus on improving its organisational structure, studying measures to welcome new investment flow as foreign firms are shifting their business to Vietnam, promoting cooperation with universities in training and technology transfer, as well as enhancing international cooperation.
Dat highlighted that all of the investment projects should be carried out in line with the Party’s guidelines.
Hoa Lac hi-tech park, established in 1998 under the Ministry of Science and Technology, is the first and largest of its kind in Vietnam. It covers a total area of approximately 1,600 hectares on the outskirts of Hanoi.
After a long time of development, the park has welcomed large investment projects from prestigious investors such as Vingroup, Viettel, VNPT, FPT and Hanwha, among others.
On the day, the park’s management board presented investment plans to Ha Tay Pharmaceutical JSC’s project which is capable of turning out nearly 5 billion tonnes of product per year, and the NGS software development centre which is developed by NGS Telecommunication & Equipment JSC./.