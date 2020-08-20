Politics Anniversary of August Revolution marked in Geneva Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva held a ceremony on August 19 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19).

Politics NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 attended the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, which is being held from August 19-20 under the theme of the leadership of parliaments in realising multilateralism more effectively.

Politics Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s development: official Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past 25 years since it joined the regional bloc, as well as made significant contributions to its development, especially in crucial moments, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh stressed on August 19.