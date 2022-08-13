Readers ranked the cities based on factors such as the quality of hotels and restaurants, cultural heritage, attractions, cuisine, and COVID-19 protocols.



Hoi An used to be a busy international commercial port from the 16th to 19th centuries, attracting merchant ships from China and Japan. It is a World Heritage site recognized by UNESCO.



Recently, Dubai-based Time Out magazine has also listed Hoi An among "the very best places" to travel to in July with warm weather.



"As the monsoon rains fall in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, savvy travelers in Vietnam head to the central coast where the weather is dry and warm," the magazine said.

Oaxaca in Mexico was voted the best city with a score of 92.96. San Miguel de Allende in Mexico came second followed by Ubud in Indonesia./.

VNA