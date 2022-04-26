Thinh, from Tan Binh district in Ho Chi Minh City, felt pleased after booking tickets to fly to Singapore, despite airfares rising 30 percent for the Reunification Day - Labour Day (April 30 - May 1) long weekend.



Vietnam Airlines, Vietravel Airlines, Bamboo Airways, and Vietjet Air have all reported having very few Economy class and Business class seats left for the upcoming long weekend.



Travel prices going up during holidays and long weekends is nothing new. It is necessary to prevent flight cancellations or delays to ensure that holiday-makers have an enjoyable time away.

All airlines in Vietnam are now increasing their flight frequencies and opening new routes to meet the increasing travel demand./.

VNA