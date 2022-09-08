Hong Kong always welcomes Vietnamese firms, talents: official
Hong Kong (China) always welcomes Vietnamese businesses and talents, said Chan Kwok-ki, Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, at a September 7 ceremony marking Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945-2022).
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hong Kong (VNA) – Hong Kong (China) always welcomes Vietnamese businesses and talents, said Chan Kwok-ki, Chief Secretary for Administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, at a September 7 ceremony marking Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945-2022).
In his speech, Chan noted localities of Vietnam and Hong Kong have long had a close relationship, with bilateral trade turnover growing 11.8% on an annual average.
He emphasised that the prospect of cooperation in economic and trade relations between the two sides is huge.
With Hong Kong being a global financial centre and a bridge between mainland China and Asia, the official said he hopes Vietnamese and Hong Kong localities will have more cooperation initiatives in diverse fields apart from trade and education. He suggested the joint works be expanded to the sectors of art, culture, innovation and technology.
Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Consul General Pham Binh Dam said Hong Kong is currently the 8th and 5th largest foreign trade partner and investor of Vietnam, respectively, while Vietnam was Hong Kong's 7th biggest trading partner in 2021.
The sides’ relations are also constantly developing in culture, education and training, the diplomat said, adding that the number of Vietnamese students in Hong Kong has doubled to nearly 200. In 2022 alone, the Chinese University of Hong Kong has granted scholarships to 18 Vietnamese students./.