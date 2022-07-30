Business UN official recommends Vietnam focus on energy security Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, said she expected Vietnam can show that there’s a different way to do development and that amidst the uncertain global economic outlook, Vietnam can prove itself as an attractive place for investment by doing a greener, more inclusive development.

Business PM urges Korean businesses to boost connectivity with Vietnamese firms Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam and boost connectivity with local firms so that Vietnam can soon become a hub in regional and global value chains.

Business Decreasing overseas demand affects export of forestry products The export value of forestry products in July dropped by 5.5% from the previous month to 1.41 billion USD, also down 1.6% from the same period last year, according to the Forestry Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.