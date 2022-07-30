Hong Kong firms interest in Vietnamese gem market
Businesses from Hong Kong (China) have expressed their interest in the Vietnamese gem market during their participation at the ongoing 38th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and 8th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show.
Taking place from July 29 to August 2, the events, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), are attended by over 430 companies worldwide, including those from Hong Kong, Chinese mainland, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Vietnam.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency reporter, Paul Sit, General Director of the Hong Kong-based Cixi gemstone jewelry company, said that Vietnam is a big market for gemstones and offers many world famous ones such as cobalt spinel.
Cixi has a plan to invest in the Vietnamese market, and hope to introduce Vietnamese gems to the international market, he said, adding that their quality and colour are perfect and will surely win over many people.
Vu Quoc Trung from the Vietnamese Trade Office in Hong Kong said the reputable fairs are attracting the attention and participation of many Vietnamese firms./.