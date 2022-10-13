Business Reference exchange rate up 17 VND on October 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,497 VND/USD on October 13, up 17 VND from the previous day.

Business PetroVietnam endeavours to ensure energy supply The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has made every effort to ensure electricity, gas and petroleum supplies in the context of market tension, affirming its pivotal role in the country's economy.

Business Vietjet opens Phu Quoc – Bangkok direct flights Thai Vietjet officially launched direct services between Phu Quoc resort island of Vietnam and Thailand’s capital city Bangkok on October 12, hoping to give a push to tourism recovery post-pandemic.