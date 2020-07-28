Health Infographic Da Nang applies social distancing from July 28 The central city of Da Nang introduces social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Health No new COVID-19 cases reported on July 28 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases from 6pm of July 27 to 6am of July 28, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam’s disease surveillance system operating efficiently: WHO Representative The recent detection of new local infections of COVID-19 has proved the efficiency of Vietnam’s communicable disease surveillance system, according to WHO Representative in the country Kidong Park.

Health Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening Vietnam recorded an additional 11 COVID-19 cases connected to Da Nang Hospital on July 27 evening, raising the country’s total infections to 431, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.