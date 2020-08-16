Business Noi Bai airport planned to welcome 63 million passengers per year The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted to the Ministry of Transport a report on the adjustment of the planning scheme for the already overloaded Noi Bai International Airport which aims to double its capacity to welcome 63 million passengers a year by 2030.

Business Industry firms benefits from HCM City’s investment stimulus programme In nearly two years since it began, Ho Chi Minh City’s investment stimulus programme for the supporting industries has enabled a number of businesses to acquire new technologies and equipment, upgrade their factories and enter the supply chains of global large corporations, according to the Centre for Supporting Industry Development (CSID).

Business Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam Foreigners have bought some 16,000 housing properties across the country since they were allowed to do so in 2015, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA).