The global survey, which polled 9,131 businesses in 35 markets, found that 97% Vietnamese businesses believe their sales will grow over the next year; significantly higher than the global and Asia-Pacific averages of 79% and 77%, respectively.

The survey found that Vietnamese firms also see beyond the bottom line when it comes to the positive effects of international trade.

Over the last three years, businesses in Vietnam have become more aware of the global emergence of protectionism. More than four-fifths (87%) of those surveyed say governments are becoming more protective of domestic businesses, compared with 78% last year and 67% the year before.-Saigon Times./.

VNA