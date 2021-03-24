The Hue Traditional Craft Festival 2021 will have something for everyone, as it features a wide range of activities such as the Hue Culinary Festival, a sculpting camp, a book exhibition, stand-up paddle board racing on the Huong River, a TED-Talk on culture and arts, a design contest using traditional crafts, and much more.

The month-long festival will hold special activities on weekends in order to attract more visitors to the city.

It is expected to present traditional products from the province and neighbouring localities to consumers and attract more visitors to Vietnam’s former imperial capital./.

VNA