Health Military personnel heading to South Sudan to receive COVID-19 vaccinations Military Hospital 175 in Ho Chi Minh City on March 16 gave COVID-19 vaccinations to officers and soldiers of level-2 Field Hospital No 3, who are about to set off for South Sudan, as well as to hospital staff working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.

Health Two new COVID-19 cases reported on March 16 morning Vietnam documented two new COVID-19 cases in the northern province of Hai Duong in the past 12 hours to 6am on March 16, bringing the national tally to 2,559, the Ministry of Health announced.