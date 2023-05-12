Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duy Hung (standing) addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA) Moscow (VNA) – Hung Yen always provides optimal conditions for overseas Vietnamese entrepreneurs in Russia to invest in the northern province, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Duy Hung said while meeting leaders of the Hung Yen Compatriots' Association in



A representative of the Standing Board of the association said that the association currently has nearly 200 members who are doing businesses in Lyublino and Sadovod, the two largest trade centres of Moscow.



The representative also proposed the implementation of an investment project in Hung Yen, and suggested that Hung Yen set up the twinning relations with Russia’s Sverdlovsk province in Urals region.



Hung said that the province will consider proposals from the association, further fostering the connections between overseas Vietnamese in Russia and their homeland.



Hung and the Hung Yen delegation also had a meeting with leaders of the Vietnamese Association in St. Petersburg and explored the planning of the city during their stay in Russia.



Earlier, the delegation also toured Belarus where they had working sessions with representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food and Minsk province on the cooperation potential between the two sides./.

