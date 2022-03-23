Hustle and bustle return to Hanoi’s Old Quarter
With Hanoi beginning to restore its tourism sector, restaurants and bars are now open after 9pm and have adopted measures to continue the effective control over COVID-19. The Old Quarter has again welcomed large numbers of visitors looking to have fun, eat, and shop, offering a positive sign that the capital’s tourism sector is on the road to recovery.
A large number of people came to have fun on the pedestrian mall around Hoan Kiem Lake on the evening of March 20. (Photo: VNA)
Young people play folk games on the pedestrian mall around Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)
A group of foreign guests came to eat at Ta Hien Street on the evening of March 20. (Photo: VNA)
Performing arts at the intersection of Dinh Liet and Gia Ngu Streets attract a large number of local people and tourists. (Photo: VNA)
Performing arts on the pedestrian mall around Hoan Kiem Lake. (Photo: VNA)