Ibaraki prefecture asked to boost ties with Vietnamese localities
Permanent Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh (R) and Governor of Ibaraki prefecture Oikawa Kazuhiko (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked Governor of Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture Oikawa Kazuhiko and its authorities to further boost cooperation with Vietnamese localities, especially in high-tech agriculture, manufacturing and processing, and precision engineering.
During a reception in Hanoi on November 26 for the Governor, Binh expressed his belief that the visit will contribute to stepping up friendly and cooperatives relations between Ibaraki and Vietnam.
He said the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership has been growing with enhanced political trust. Japan remains the top important economic partner, the largest supplier of official development assistance, the second largest investor and the fourth largest trade partner of Vietnam, the Deputy PM said.
The Vietnamese community in Japan counts more than 370,000, making it the third largest foreign community in the country, Binh added.
Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation between the two countries’ localities, considering it a practical and effective channel to enhance joint work in the fields of trade, investment, labour and people-to-people exchange, he said.
According to the Deputy PM, Ibaraki prefecture-based Joyo Bank is one of the first local banks to establish a representative office in Vietnam.
He stressed that Vietnam is ready to provide all possible support for enterprises from Ibaraki to do successful business in the country.
Binh suggested that Ibaraki prefecture receives more Vietnamese apprentices and guest workers in line with a memorandum of understanding recently signed between Ibaraki prefecture and the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, as well as creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese people living and working there.
Kazuhiko, for his part, said Ibaraki’s gross domestic product (GDP) ranked 11th in Japan (around 107 billion USD) with strengths in high-tech agriculture, precision engineering and chemicals.
He added that the prefecture has promoted exchange with Vietnam and signed a agreement on agricultural cooperation with the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The governor pledged to step up Japan – Vietnam relations in general and ties between Ibaraki and Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities in particular.
About 5,200 Vietnamese people are working and living in Ibaraki, mostly apprentices, he said./.
