Business Minister: EP’s ratification of EVFTA shows trust on Vietnam The ratification of the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) by the European Parliament (EP) has reflected its high valuation of and trust on Vietnam as a comprehensive and important partner in all areas, not only in Asia but the world also.

Business Textile, rubber-plastic brace for raw material shortage Vietnam’s key industries such as textiles, rubber and plastic must take measures to prepare for a shortage of raw materials as a result of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, warned industry leaders and economic experts.

Business VAMA: Over 15,700 automobiles sold in January Over 15,700 automobiles of various models were sold in Vietnam in January, down 52 percent monthly, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

Business PM orders removal of bottlenecks for border trade Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 12 order the removal of bottlenecks for export-import activities and trading of goods in border regions in the face of the acute respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus Covid-19.