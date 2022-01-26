ASEAN ASEAN’s SME business matching portal launched The ASEAN Coordinating Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ACCMSME), on January 25, launched the ASEAN Access MATCH – a business matching platform – in a bid to step up trade within and beyond the region.

World ADB uses blockchain technology to facilitate cross-border securities transactions The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a project to make cross-border securities transactions in the Asia-Pacific region more efficient and secure through the use of blockchain technology.

World Thailand, Saudi Arabia restore diplomatic ties Thailand and Saudi Arabia have agreed to fully normalise their diplomatic relations, the two countries announced in a joint statement on a visit by Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Saudi Arabia on January 25, noting that the historic breakthrough is a result of long-term efforts on many levels from both sides to restore mutual trust and friendly relations. ​

World Singaporean fund acquires British technology firm in 7-billion USD deal Singapore’s government-owned investment fund Temasek on January 25 agreed to acquire Element Materials Technology Group - a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services for materials and products - from Bridgepoint in a deal reportedly worth 7 billion USD.