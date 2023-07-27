Delegates at the incense offering ceremony at the Vietnam- Cambodia Friendship Monument, Phnom Penh, July 27. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Incense offering ceremonies in tribute to Vietnamese martyrs were organised at the Vietnam- Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh on July 27.

Held by the Vietnamese Embassy in collaboration with representatives of Vietnamese business community, generals and senior officers of the Cambodian army, among others, the event marked the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947- 2023).

Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang said the event aimed at showing respect and deep gratitude for the contributions and sacrifice by Vietnamese martyrs, especially volunteer experts and soldiers who died in Cambodia while performing their international missions and for the sake of independence and freedom of the two nations.

The diplomat emphasised the significance of the event as contributing to educating young generations to promote the sound relations, traditional friendship, comprehensive and long-term sustainable collaboration between the two countries for a more prosperous and happiness of peoples of both sides.

Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence Secretary of State, Gen. Yun Min stressed that Vietnam and Cambodia are two neighbouring countries with a tradition of supporting and helping each other. The event is a special occasion to remember Vietnamese soldiers who sacrificed for Cambodian people, so that young Cambodian generations will always remember the history and understand the significance of the current peace achievements.

Gen. Yun Min affirmed that young generations must know and understand the truth that Vietnam and Cambodia have stood shoulder to shoulder to rebuild Cambodia, and protected lives for Cambodians. Previous generations must have responsibilities to educate young generations to respect the enormous merit of the Vietnamese martyrs./.