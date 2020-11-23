World 'Air travel bubble' between Hong Kong, Singapore delayed The “Air travel bubble” between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Zone (China) and Singapore was postponed on November 22, less than 24 hours before it was due to launch.

World PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends virtual G20 Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has begun to attend the virtual G20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia, which opened on November 21 (Vietnamese time), with COVID-19 response, trade cooperation, sustainable development, and climate change high on the agenda.

World Vietnam backs peace progress led by Afghans: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, re-affirmed support for an inclusive Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process while attending the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s Arria Meeting on November 20.

World 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting opens The 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting opened on November 20 via video conference with leaders of 21 member economies taking part.