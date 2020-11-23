India, Singapore, Thailand kick off trilateral maritime drill
India, Singapore, and Thailand are conducting a trilateral naval exercise, called SITMEX-20, in the Andaman Sea on November 22 and 23, aiming to strengthen cooperation in combat and share experience.
India, Singapore, Thailand kick off trilateral maritime drill (Photo:ANI Twitter)
India’s PTI News quoted Indian senior officers as saying that the Indian Navy deployed indigenous Anti-Submarine Warfare corvette INS Kamorta and missile corvette INS Karmuk for the second edition of SITMEX.
The Singaporean Navy sent the Formidable-class frigate Intrepid and Endurance-class landing ship tank Endeavour, while the Royal Thai Navy sent the Chao Phraya-class frigate Kraburi to the drill.
The exercise is being conducted as a ‘non-contact, at sea only’ drill in view of the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first event of this kind, hosted by the Indian Navy, was conducted off Port Blair in September 2019./.