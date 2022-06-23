At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – The Indian Embassy in Vietnam coordinated with the People's Committee of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to hold a handover ceremony for a preschool project in Trung Chai commune, Sa Pa town, Lao Cai, on June 23.



The construction of the two-storey kindergarten was funded by the Indian Government, and was completed in three months.



The school is expected to contribute to the improvement of educational facilities in Sa Pa as well as the quality of learning for students in mountainous areas which still face many difficulties.



Addressing the event, Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma said that India and Vietnam share a long-standing relationship and have always accompanied each other in the most difficult times.



He said the school project is an example of the cooperation between India and Vietnam at the grassroots level, adding that it is even more meaningful as the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (January 7, 1972 - January 7, 2022)./.