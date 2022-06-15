Politics Vietnam helps enhance ASEAN-India ties: Ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau said Vietnam has been playing a highly active role in enhancing ASEAN - India relations.

Politics Mozambique’s Assembly President to pay official visit to Vietnam President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, her spouse and a parliament delegation will pay an official visit to Vietnam from June 18 – 23.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on June 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on June 15.

Politics State leader urges Quang Binh to tap strengths for sustainable development State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged authorities of the central province of Quang Binh to exploit its unique advantages for sustainable development when chairing a working session with representatives from the Standing Committee of the provincial Party Committee on June 15.