Conference looks to enhance Vietnam-India partnership
The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) on June 15 organised an international conference themed “50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India: Retrospect and prospects”, gathering many diplomats, scientists and experts from the two countries.
An overview of the conference (Photo: qdnd.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) on June 15 organised an international conference themed “50 years of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and India: Retrospect and prospects”, gathering many diplomats, scientists and experts from the two countries.
In his opening remarks, VASS President Bui Nhat Quang said that the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is based on the two countries’ long-standing historical and cultural links, similar values and interests, mutual understanding and shared commitments to international law. The two nations also have strategic trust, share various interests, and support each other in regional and international mechanisms and forums.
In the coming time, bilateral cooperation will focus on trade, sustainable development goals, defence industry, cyber security, navigation security, post-pandemic recovery, technology, civil nuclear and renewable energy.
Deputy Director of the Institute of Indian and Southwest Asian Studies Pham Cao Cuong said that Vietnam and India are entering the 50th year of their official diplomatic relations, and the fifth year of comprehensive strategic partnership.
This connection brings prosperity and new opportunities to millions of people and businesses of the two countries. Therefore, all activities to promote political and strategic dialogue, strengthen educational cooperation and expand collaboration programmes on defence will be prioritised, he stated, suggesting the two sides promote regional and global supply chain diversification after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. PanKaj Jha from India’s Jindal School of International Affairs (JSIA) affirmed that Vietnam is an attractive destination to foreign investors, including those from India.
India and Vietnam should take advantage of foreign policies to effectively boost cooperation programmes in all fields, Jha said.
Participants also made proposals on specific measures to realise the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership./.