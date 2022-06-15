ASEAN Lao Government vows to stabilise economy, finance, currency The Lao Government will make efforts to stabilise the economy, finance and currency in order to prevent a crisis, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said at the opening of the 9th National Assembly’s third session on June 13.

World Thailand strives to attract foreign investment The Board of Investment (BOI) of Thailand on June 1 approve tax incentives for four major investment projects with combined investment value of 209.478 billion THB (around 6 billion USD).

World Vietnam - UK Network hold annual activity at British upper house The Vietnam - UK Network held an evening banquet at the UK House of Lords on June 13 after an over-two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Analysts cut Singapore 2022 growth forecast Private-sector analysts have shaved their growth forecast for Singapore for 2022, with the sharper-than-expected rise in inflation and slower economic activity in China among the downside risks for the Southeast Asian nation's economy, according a quarterly survey released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).