ASEAN, India holds high-level conference on renewable energy
Poster of the event (Source: asean.org)Jakarta, February 10 (VNA) - The ASEAN-India High Level Conference on Renewable Energy has taken place recently, focusing on the theme of “Experience and Innovations for Integrated Renewables Market”.
Co-organised by India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Energy and Resource Institute (TERI) India in collaboration with the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), the event consisted of an inaugural ministerial session, five technical sessions, and a closing session that took place on February 7 and 8. More than 1,000 delegates from over 20 countries participated in the conference.
In their special remarks, Tun Lean, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Cambodia and Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Fertilizers of India, noted the achievements in ASEAN and India, and the need for carrying forward cooperation in the field of renewable energy to facilitate energy transitions in both regions.
During the ministerial session, participants talked about renewable energy ambitions, progress made and priority areas for their respective countries and reiterated their commitment to taking ASEAN-India cooperation in the sector forward. The ministers acknowledged the threat posed by climate change and reiterated their intention towards renewable transition for a sustainable future.
MNRE Minister Shri R.K. Singh suggested that India and ASEAN could cooperate in developing ecosystems for renewables, sharing expertise, enhancing capacity and technical support, and proposing joint initiatives on building renewable energy hubs in the regions.
At the closing session, MEA Secretary Saurabh Kumar, and Deputy Secretary General of ASEAN for ASEAN Economic Community Satvinder Singh, shared their vision on strengthening ASEAN-India relationship./.