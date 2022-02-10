ASEAN Malaysia plans to fully reopen borders in March Malaysia’s National Recovery Council (NRC) has agreed to fully open the country’s borders in March to support the country’s economic recovery.

World Indian minister proposes stronger ties with ASEAN in renewable energy Indian Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh has said his country and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) together can develop an entire ecosystem for renewable energy (RE) and explore the joint initiative for building RE manufacturing hubs in the region.

ASEAN Thai PM urges faster COVID-19 vacicnation for children aged 5-11 Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has called on public health authorities to speed up COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5-11 as the virus continues to spread among kids and their vaccination rate remains very low.