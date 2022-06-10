World Malaysia’s total trade surpasses 500 billion USD Malaysia’s total trade in 2021 was valued at 2.2 trillion RM (501 billion USD), up 24.8 percent as compared with 1.8 trillion RM in the previous year.

World Thailand: headline inflation in May hits 13-year high Thailand's headline inflation, gauged by the consumer price index (CPI), hit a 13-year high in May, largely attributed to the rise in energy and food prices.

World Indonesia to run two-month monitoring before changing pandemic status Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has confirmed that the government will monitor the development of the COVID-19 pandemic in the subsequent two months before changing the status to endemic.