World Thailand enhances connectivity with Laos The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is speeding up the development of several railway stations to pave the way for logistics and investment projects involving Laos, local media reported.

World Malaysia, RoK deploy forces to Rim of the Pacific exercise The Malaysian Royal Navy (RMN) ship, Kapal Diraja Lekir, on May 30 began its 99-day deployment at sea to take part in the 2022 Rim of The Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise set to begin late next month on the US’s Hawaiian Islands.

ASEAN Philippine FDA approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6-11 The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines has approved the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six to 11 years old, according to the country’s Department of Health (DOH).

World Japan revokes permit of intermediary body after mistreatment of Vietnamese intern Japanese authorities have decided to revoke the permit of Okayama Sangyo Gijutsu Kyodo Kumiai - an intermediate body that introduces foreign trainees to host companies - after it failed to prevent the physical abuse of a Vietnamese man by his Japanese co-workers at a construction firm.