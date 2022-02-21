World Disease takes a heavy toll on Thai shrimp yields Thai shrimps have been affected by early mortality syndrome (EMS), which has severely dented yields since 2012, leading to dependence on imports, according to Thai Shrimp Association (TSA).

World COVID-19 causes soaring unemployment in Laos The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Laos’ unemployment rate to soar, with more than 400,000 people either losing their jobs or not finding new ones, according to the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU).

World Malaysian PM to visit Thailand to discuss border reopening Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s official visit to Thailand from February 24-26 is expected to bring 'good news' on the reopening of Thai-Malaysian land borders.

World Japanese hotelier plans new outlet in central Bangkok in 2025 A new luxury hotel operated by Japanese hotelier Hotel Okura will be opened in the center of the business district in Bangkok in 2025, with a total cost of 24 billion JPY (208 million USD), according to Nikkei Asia.