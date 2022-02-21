Indonesia aims to lift three million people out of extreme poverty by 2023
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government aims to lift three million people out of extreme poverty by 2023, National Development Planning (PPN) Minister Suharso Monoarfa said.
According to the minister, accelerating the elimination of extreme poverty is one of the priority targets of the Government Working Plan (RKP) for 2023. He added that the government is targeting to completely eliminate extreme poverty by 2024.
Indonesia is also committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 by implementing a green economy and energy transition, he said.
For achieving the target, low-carbon development and energy transformation attempts have become important, the minister added.
In addition, the government will continue and complete the development of clean water and sanitation infrastructures, he said.
In 2023, Indonesia is also aiming to achieve 5.3–5.9 percent economic growth, 27 percent greenhouse gas emissions reduction, as well as 5.3–6.0 percent open unemployment reduction, he added.
Indonesia is also expected to record a poverty rate of around 7–8 percent, he added./.
