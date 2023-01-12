World Thailand endorses budget for 2024 The Thai cabinet has approved a budget of 3.35 trillion THB (over 100 billion USD) for the 2024 fiscal year, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri has said.

ASEAN Indonesia to establish office of ASEAN special envoy on Myanmar Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on January 11 that she will head an office that Indonesia – the rotating Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) this year, is establishing to spearhead how the bloc deals with the crisis in Myanmar.

World Thailand leads ASEAN countries in achieving sustainable development goals Thailand has ranked first in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the latest Sustainable Development Report, according to Thipanan Sirichana, deputy government spokeswoman.