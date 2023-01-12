Indonesia announces priorities for ASEAN Chairmanship Year
Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo: Tempo)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia, as ASEAN Chair in 2023, wants to see a resilient ASEAN that becomes a barometer for cooperation, contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on January 11.
With this year's theme of “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”, Indonesia is determined to make ASEAN important and relevant for the people of the region and beyond, Retno Marsudi stated in her annual press statement titled “Leadership in a Challenging World”.
To that end, ASEAN must be prepared for ASEAN 2045, reinforce its centrality to maintain peace and stability in Southeast Asia and Indo Pacific, strengthen cooperation in tackling cross-border crimes as well as human rights dialogue.
Regarding the sub-theme of “Epicentrum of Growth”, Indonesia is determined to make Southeast Asia the centre for regional economic growth, she stressed, citing a Asian Development Bank ADB) forecast as saying that ASEAN’s economic growth may reach 4.7% in 2023.
In the year, Indonesia will prioritise cooperation in food and energy security, health, and financial stability, the minister added./.