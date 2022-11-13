Politics PM attends ASEAN summits with partners in Phnom Penh PM Chinh joined leaders of other ASEAN countries and partners at the 25th ASEAN+3 (China, the Republic of Korea, Japan) Summit and other summits with India and Australia in Phnom Penh on November 12.

