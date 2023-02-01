Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform, Abdullah Azwar Anas and the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) at the MoU signing ceremony in Jakarta on January 31, 2023. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform Ministry and Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) on January 31 signed a memorandum of understanding on continued cooperation in capacity-building and management of state civil apparatus (ASN).

The two agencies first signed a cooperation programme in 2013. It was extended in 2018 and ended in 2021. Meanwhile, the collaboration forged in 2023 will end in 2026.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Indonesian Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform Abdullah Azwar Anas said that digital-based governance is the country’s priority at the moment.

Azwar said that the cooperation presents a platform for sharing knowledge and experiences for Indonesia and Australia to support priority bureaucratic reform programmes.

The cooperation also supports the country to build the capabilities of the Indonesian state civil apparatus, particularly regarding human resources, leadership, governance, integrity, transformation, and digital management, he said.

For his part, Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams said the ASN, as a public servant, is required to provide better, faster, and more efficient service to citizens and continue to deliver the best work./.