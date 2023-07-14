World 56th AMM: ASEAN committed to strengthening unity, solidity President Joko Widdo of Indonesia, the chair of the ASEAN in 2023, on July 14 affirmed that ASEAN is committed to strengthening the unity and solidity as well as centrality in the regional grouping to guard peace and stability in the region.

World Laos sees strong increase in dengue case number Laos has seen a strong rise in the number of dengue fever cases recently, mostly due to ineffective preventive measures, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

ASEAN AMM-56: ASEAN underlines trust in settling East Sea issue The 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting discussed the situation in the East Sea and expressed concern over land reclamation activities and serious incidents in the region that erode trust, hike tension and potentially undermine peace, security and stability in the area.

World Australia to provide 530-million-USD development aid for ASEAN Australia on July 13 unveiled its plans to provide 775 million AUD (530 million USD) in development assistance to Southeast Asian nations, including Timor-Leste, as it seeks to bolster ties with ASEAN, according to Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.