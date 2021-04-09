Indonesia carries aid to disaster-struck region
Indonesian naval ships packed with aid arrived in a cyclone-ravaged part of the archipelago on April 8, as the death toll from the disaster rose to over 170, including dozens killed in neighbouring Timor Leste.
On Adonara island, Indonesia (Photo: AP)
Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesian naval ships packed with aid arrived in a cyclone-ravaged part of the archipelago on April 8, as the death toll from the disaster rose to over 170, including dozens killed in neighbouring Timor Leste.
The vessels docked at Lembata and Adonara islands, with a hospital ship also en route to the ravaged area, where thousands have been left homeless and dozens are still missing.
Another ship arrived later the same day carrying military personnel who are deployed to help people deal with the aftermath of the disaster.
A cargo plane left Jakarta for the disaster-struck region with about 100,000 face masks, COVID-19 test kits, as well as prepared food and blankets for survivors, said Indonesia's disaster response agency.
The agency has estimated that 125 million Indonesians, or nearly half of the country's population, are living in areas at risk of landslides./.
The vessels docked at Lembata and Adonara islands, with a hospital ship also en route to the ravaged area, where thousands have been left homeless and dozens are still missing.
Another ship arrived later the same day carrying military personnel who are deployed to help people deal with the aftermath of the disaster.
A cargo plane left Jakarta for the disaster-struck region with about 100,000 face masks, COVID-19 test kits, as well as prepared food and blankets for survivors, said Indonesia's disaster response agency.
The agency has estimated that 125 million Indonesians, or nearly half of the country's population, are living in areas at risk of landslides./.