ASEAN ASEAN, Australia discuss cooperation orientations The 11th meeting of the ASEAN-Australia Joint Cooperation Committee was held in the form of a videoconference on April 8, to review the bilateral cooperation in the previous year and discuss orientations in the coming time.

World UNSC debate urges int’l cooperation in mine action Vietnam, as the rotating President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for April, held a ministerial open debate on April 8, focusing on “Mine action and sustaining peace: Stronger partnerships for better delivery”.

ASEAN ASEAN-UK open-ended troika virtual meeting held Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the opened-ended troika virtual meeting between ASEAN foreign ministers and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab on April 8.

ASEAN ASEAN working towards civil service modernisation The Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) on April 8 held preparatory and official meetings of senior officials of the 21st ASEAN Cooperation on Civil Service Matters (ACCSM) mechanism in the form of video conference under the chair of Deputy Minister Nguyen Duy Thang.