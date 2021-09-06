Illustrative image. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Bank of Indonesia (BI) and the People’s Bank of China (PBC) on September 6 officially started the implementation of cooperation in the settlement of bilateral transactions with local currencies (LCS) between Indonesia and China, said BI.



The framework for the cooperation includes the use of direct exchange rate quotations and relaxation of certain regulations in foreign exchange transactions between the rupiah and the yuan, the BI said in its official statement.



It was prepared based on a memorandum of understanding that was agreed and signed by BI Governor Perry Warjiyo with PBC Governor Yi Gang on September 30, 2020, it said.



The expansion of the use of local currency settlement (LCS) is expected to support the stability of the rupiah by reducing dependence on certain currencies in the domestic foreign exchange market.



The use of LCS will also bring direct benefits such as lower conversion costs of transactions in foreign currency, the availability of alternative trade financing and direct investment in local currencies.



To support the operation of the LCS framework using rupiah and yuan, BI and PBC have appointed several banks in their respective countries to act as Appointed Cross Currency Dealers (ACCD)," said BI.



Banks designated as ACCD in Indonesia are PT Bank China Construction Bank Indonesia, Tbk- PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Tbk- PT Bank ICBC Indonesia- PT Bank Mandiri (Persero), Tbk- PT Bank Maybank Indonesia, Tbk- PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) and Tbk- PT Bank UOB Indonesia.



Meanwhile, the banks designated as ACCD in China include Agriculture Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Ningbo, Bank Mandiri Shanghai Branch, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Maybank Shanghai Branch./.