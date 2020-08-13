Indonesia creates special entry system for RoK business travellers
Indonesia has agreed to create a special entry system for business travellers from the Republic of Korea (RoK), the RoK foreign ministry said on August 13.
A health worker takes swab for COVID-19 testing in Surakarta city of Central Java province, Indonesia (Photo: AFP/VNA)
According to the ministry’s press release, the measure will take effect on August 17, under which RoK businesspeople will be exempt from the mandatory two-week quarantine when they enter the Southeast Asian country, on condition that they submit negative virus test results.
The two sides reached the agreement during a phone talk between RoK Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, on August 12.
The RoK has won such entry restriction exception systems from China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is in talks with Japan to launch a similar entry system, in an effort to meet growing demand from businesses to resume overseas work disrupted by the entry restrictions since the pandemic.
Indonesia has implemented an entry ban for all foreigners since early April to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with few exceptions, like diplomats and people with long-term residency visas. The RoK has toughened visa requirements but does not ban foreign arrivals./.