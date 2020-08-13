World EU partially withdraws tariff preferences to Cambodia under EBA Cambodia’s annual 7-billion-USD garment and textile sector is expected to suffer losses from the European Union (EU)’s partial withdrawal of the tariff preferences granted to the Southeast Asian country under the Everything But Arms (EBA) trade agreement from August 12.

World Southeast Asian nations struggle with COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic continues spreading in Southeast Asian nations with thousands of new infection cases reported each day.

World Domestic tourism booms in Malaysia after travel restrictions lifted About 51 percent of Malaysians polled have travelled domestically or are planning to do so since the restrictions of the movement control order (MCO) were lifted, Malaymail reported on August 12.

World Business Times highlights new opportunities in EU-Vietnam Trade The Business Times on August 11 posted a story describing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as a significant economic milestone for Vietnam.