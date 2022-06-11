Health workers inject COVID-19 vaccine to a student in Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia has detected the first cases of more contagious Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of COVID-19 on Bali island.



Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on June 10 that four people in Bali were affected by BA.4 and BA.5.



The authorities were currently investigating how the subvariants' transmission power is and the extent to which the COVID-19 vaccine is capable of dealing with the subvariants.



According to a serological survey conducted by the Ministry of Health in March, 99.2 percent of Indonesians have COVID-19 antibodies, either from vaccination, infection, or both.



The number of COVID-19 infections in Indonesia increased sharply from 372 on June 3 to 627 on June 10, bringing the total caseload to 6,059,363./.