Indonesia disburses 3.7 billion USD to support 12 SOEs
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani (Photo: https://en.antaranews.com/)
Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian government has decided to spend 52.5 trillion Rp (about 3.7 billion USD) to help 12 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) resume their post-pandemic operations, towards reviving the national economy, said Finance Minister Sri Mulyani on June 3.
The selected SOEs are considered as important contributors to Indonesia's economy, the minister said.
The move, which is part of the National Economic Recovery Programme (PEN), came in the context that Indonesia’s economy has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's economic activities have been almost completely halted, causing enormous pressure on the national economy.
Mulyani said the SOEs will receive direct cash support, and other financial assistance related to fuel, electricity and water for their production activities./.