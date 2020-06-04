World Philippines adopts new anti-terrorism bill Philippine lawmakers on June 3 approved the proposed “Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020” (House Bill 6875) to repeal the Human Security Act of 2007.

World Malaysia’s auto sales forecast to drop 28 percent in 2020 The closures of factories and sales outlets during the Movement Control Order (MCO) will result in an estimated 28 percent drop in new vehicles sales this year.

World K-Research revises down Thailand’s GDP projection to minus 6 pct The Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) has revised down its economic projection for Thailand to minus 6 percent from the previous minus 5 percent amid a highly uncertain global economy.

World Singapore announces appointments to Council of Presidential Advisers Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on June 2 appointed a member and an alternate member to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA).