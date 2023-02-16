Illustrative image (Photo: https://jakartaglobe.id/)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia posted a 33rd consecutive month of trade surplus with 3.87 billion in January, according to statistics released by Statistics Indonesia (BPS) on February 15.



The Southeast Asian nation’s export turnover in January reached 22.31 billion USD in January, down 6.36% from the previous month, but increased by 16.37% year-on-year.



Meanwhile, the country spent 18.44 billion USD on imports, a slight rise of 1.27% from the same period last year.



According to BPS deputy head Habibullah, Indonesia’s trade balance has been in surplus for the 33rd consecutive month since May 2020. Three countries with which Indonesia had the biggest surplus in January include the US (1.17 billion USD), the Philippines (909 million USD), and India (810.5 million USD).



In overall trade with ASEAN member countries, Indonesia also enjoyed a surplus of 1.42 billion USD in the month./.