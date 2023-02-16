Indonesia aims to help 24 million MSMEs join digital ecosystem
Indonesia’s Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is aiming to help 24 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) enter the digital ecosystem by the end of this year.
Illustrative image. (Photo: vtv.vn)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Ministry of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is aiming to help 24 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) enter the digital ecosystem by the end of this year.
As of December last year, there had been 20.76 million MSMEs ‘on board’ the digital ecosystem, and the figure is expected to hit 24 million this year, Cooperatives and SMEs Minister Teten Masduki was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.
According to the minister, MSMEs contribute 61% of Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP), employ 97% of the workforce and account for 16.65% of non-oil and gas export turnover.
The Indonesian Government is continuing to support MSMEs, Masduki said, adding its direction is to increase economic added value in the 2020–2024 period by strengthening entrepreneurship, MSMEs, and cooperatives.
These efforts cover the conversion of informal businesses to formal ones, digital transformation, technology utilisation, market expansion and the shift to supply chain system.
The official affirmed that one of the ministry's goals is market expansion and product promotion.
To support MSMEs' market access, several national programmes have been launched, including promotion of digital transformation in cooperatives and MSMEs by helping them join the digital ecosystem./.