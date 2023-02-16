World Laos, Cambodia pledge to enhance business cooperation Trade promotion agencies of Laos and Cambodia have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting business cooperation, during a recent bilateral meeting in the Lao capital city of Vientiane that was joined by leading Cambodian entrepreneurs.

World Germany aims to boost ties with Cambodia: German President Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on February 15 had talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who was on an official visit to Cambodia from February 14 to 16.

World First Japan-Singapore Economic Dialogue takes place The first Japan-Singapore Economic Dialogue (JSED) took place in Singapore on February 15, with representatives from both public and private sectors of the two countries discussing measures to boost bilateral economic cooperation and improve the business environment.

ASEAN Singapore affirms support to Timor Leste’s process to join ASEAN Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held talks with his counterpart from Timor Leste Taur Matan Ruak in Singapore on February 15, during which the host affirmed that his country supports Timor Leste’s process to join ASEAN.