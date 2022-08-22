Indonesia explores student exchange cooperation with ASEAN countries
The Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) is exploring cooperation in student exchange for marine and fisheries education units with ASEAN member countries in a bid to improve personnel quality.
Through its Marine and Fisheries Research and Human Resources Agency (BRSDM), the programme aims to improve the educational quality in Southeast Asia and boost global competitiveness in the marine and fisheries sector.
Secretary of BRSDM Kusdiantoro remarked that the programme is also aimed at providing grants to strengthen Indonesian marine and fisheries education institutions from ASEAN.
Currently, the ministry had 20 educational units spread across Indonesia, comprising 11 higher education units comprising 10 Polytechnics and one Community Academy, as well as nine secondary education units, such as the Fisheries Business Vocational School (SUPM).
The number of active students currently reaches 7,335, while the number of graduates from the establishment of the education unit had reached 50,984, comprising 19,292 graduates of higher education and 31,692 graduates of vocational education.
ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi welcomed the plan on student exchange from ASEAN countries with KP Polytechnic. He believes that these activities can be utilised for sharing knowledge and technology as well as for providing opportunities for internships or work in ASEAN member countries to improve the quality of skilled human resources among member countries./.