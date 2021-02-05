Indonesia eyes partnering with Vietnam in fisheries
The Indonesian government is looking to collaborate with Vietnam in developing the marine and fisheries sector, especially in lobster farming.
Seafood for export - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Indonesian Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono discussed the idea in a meeting with newly-appointed Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi in Jakarta on February 4.
Trenggono said Vietnam has the experience in advancing fish cultivation, especially using technology in lobster farming.
He expressed his belief that cooperating with a neighbouring country that has already succeeded in aquaculture will benefit Indonesia’s fisheries and boost the country’s competitiveness.
He also revealed a plan to invite Vietnam to join a cooperation project to promote the development of Indonesia’s aquaculture sector.
Expressing his hope to increase exports from farmed aquatic products, Minister Trenggono showed his belief that similarities and traditional relations between Indonesia and Vietnam could be the basis for the two countries to work well together, especially in fisheries.
Indonesia also wishes to cooperate with Vietnam in processing aquatic products, he said, stressing that the two countries can promote win-win cooperation, especially in producing key seafood products so that they can become ASEAN contributors to the world's food supply.
For his part, Ambassador Abdi welcomed Trenggono’s plan, saying that Indonesia’s wealth in marine and fisheries could be further explored.
He hoped the Indonesia – Vietnam relations could be stronger./.