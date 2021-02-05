World Thailand-Myanmar border trade briefly resumes in Kanchanaburi Trade between Thailand and Myanmar resumed in Thailand’s Kanchanaburi province on February 3 after Thai authorities temporarily eased COVID-19 restriction measures for two days.

World Vietnam condemns use of chemical weapons in Syria Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Chargé d’affaires ad interim of Vietnam at the UN, reiterated that Vietnam categorically condemns the use of chemical weapons in any form, by anyone, anywhere and under any circumstances during an UN Security Council (UNSC)’s open video teleconference (VTC) on February 3.

World Japan, UK voice concern over East Sea, East China Sea situation Four ministers from Japan and the UK on February 3 voiced serious concern about the situation in the East Sea (South China Sea) and East China Sea and opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, according to Reuters.

World Another earthquake shakes Sulawesi island of Indonesia A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Majene city of Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province on February 3, but it did not trigger tsunami warnings.