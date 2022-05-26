World Lao government urges against unnecessary travel to save fuel The Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce and the Lao Fuel and Gas Association are urging people to be frugal in their use of fuel and not to travel unnecessarily.

World Indonesia, Switzerland sign bilateral investment agreement After conducting seven rounds of negotiations which began in 2018, Indonesia and Switzerland have signed an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (P4M) to boost trade and investment between the two countries.

World Malaysia: Food inflation pushes April CPI Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) in April increased 2.3 percent to 125.9 compared with 123.1 in the same month last year, the Department of Statistics Malaysia has said.