President Joko Widodo (L) and Vice President M. Jusuf Kalla during a plenary cabinet meeting on the Draft State Budget held at the State Palace, on August 5 (Source: antaranews)

– Indonesian President Joko Widodo on August 5 chaired a plenary cabinet meeting to discuss the draft 2020 state budget and its financial notes, during which he affirmed that the budget will prioritise the promotion of human resources through education, healthcare and training.He said that 5 percent of the state budget will be allocated to the sector so as to improve the quality of health across the country, eradicate cases of stunting and malnutrition, and promote the health and safety of pregnant women as well as the immunisation program.The development of infrastructure must be focused, followed by the development of production centres in special economic zones, tourist resorts, and small industrial estates, the leader stressed.The draft 2020 state budget must be able to reduce the poverty rate, he stated, adding that the poverty control programme, village fund, and subsidised basic necessities must reach those really entitled to them.The President reiterated that all must be related to bureaucratic reforms, both at the central and regional levels.The draft 2020 state budget is expected to be delivered to the House of Representatives on August 16.-VNA