Indonesia focuses on speeding up post-pandemic aviation recovery
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has stressed the need for post-pandemic aviation recovery efforts, during a recent dialogue on aviation in Jakarta.
Aviation is one of the important sectors for boosting the global economy, he was quoted by local media as saying the online dialogue on “Financial Measures for Aviation Recovery”.
He highlighted four main priorities that must be considered to recover the aviation industry, namely accelerating the recovery of air connectivity that is safe and efficient for tourism and trade; scripting a recovery that pays attention to a sustainable future and environmental conservation; pushing for cooperation among countries, financial institutions, and the international private sector; and taking advantage of digitalisation and technological innovations.
Meanwhile, President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Salvatore Sciacchitano lauded the Indonesian government's commitment to recovering the aviation industry.
Indonesia's role to raise aviation issue becomes the centre of attention during Indonesia's G20 Presidency, he held, adding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry has been very extraordinary.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 4.5 billion people traveled by plane each year. However, the number fell by 60% during the pandemic, he pointed out, underscoring the Indonesian Government’s support to airlines and efforts to speed up the sector’s recovery.
He further welcomed the signing of a more comprehensive air connectivity agreement between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU), which is expected to accelerate aviation recovery in the two regions and in the world.
The official stressed that liberalisation in the aviation world will open up opportunities and competition./.
