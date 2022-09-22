Illustrative image (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment and the French Development Agency (AFD) have signed a partnership for the implementation of a low-carbon transition study for Indonesia.



In a press release on September 19, Indonesian Deputy Coordinating Minister for Forestry and Environmental Management Nani Hendiarti expressed hope that the study's findings will be beneficial to all stakeholders and input for Indonesia to meet its goal of having net zero emission by 2060.



Both sides need to expedite the implementation of the MoU and thus can be recognised in the G20 Presidency and the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), she said.



This study will analyse the risks and opportunities associated with the country's transition to a low-carbon economy, as well as the development of methodologies and scenarios of transition-related risks in various major sectors of the Indonesian economy.



It will also support the Indonesian government in developing strategies and means to identify and manage climate-related financial risks./.