Indonesia hopes to cooperate with Germany in digital transformation
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on April 12 called on Germany to cooperate in boosting digital transformation in the Southeast Asian country.
Hannover Messe 2021 goes digital (Photo: Deutsche Messe)Jakarta (VNA) –
The appeal was made when he attended the opening ceremony of the virtual Hannover Messe 2021 which is being held in Hannover, Germany from April 12-16.
“It is an honour for Indonesia to be a partner country at the Hannover Messe 2021 for the second time after 26 years ago,” said Widodo, highlighting the need to strengthen human resources in the context of the fourth Industrial Revolution, create a favourable investment environment, and promote investment in green growth.
According to him, Indonesia’s working age population will double in 2030 and the country needs to make its human resources well prepared for future challenges of big data, Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things.
He showed his belief that Germany can help improve the quality of human resources of Indonesia through vocational education, stepping up research and consolidating universities based on technology.
The Hannover Messe is the world’s leading trade exhibition for industrial technology, with a tradition that spans for more than 72 years.
The exhibition has strong international exposure, as characterised in the event in 2019 which recorded more than 6,500 exhibitors from 75 countries around the globe./.