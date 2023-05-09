World Malaysia studies national mining policy Malaysian government plans to develop a National Mineral Policy within three months in accordance with the current standard operating procedures for rare earth mining, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has announced.

World Indonesia, Malaysia launch cross-border payment linkage Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Bank Indonesia (BI) on May 8 announced the commercial launch of the Indonesia-Malaysia cross-border quick response (QR) code payment linkage.

World Indonesia ensures commercial flights during ASEAN Summit The Indonesian Ministry of Transportation ensures that regular flights to and from Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai district, East Nusa Tenggara province, will continue to be operated during the 42nd ASEAN Summit from May 9-11.

World Home construction cost up 3.5% in Thailand Sanitaryware price hikes led to a 3.5% increase in the standard home construction price index in the first quarter of this year amid higher fuel costs, according to the Real Estate Information Centre (REIC) of Thailand.