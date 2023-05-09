Indonesia hosts meeting on IUU fishing control
Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu delivers a speech during the 4th meeting of the Parties to the FAO Agreement on Port State Action (PSMA) on May 8, 2023 (Source: antaranews.com)
Opening the event, Director General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Qu Dongyu said that the PSMA is the first binding international agreement between port countries aimed at preventing, deterring, and eradicating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.
The agreement specifically aims to prevent vessels conducting IUU fishing from accessing ports, thereby blocking the catch from entering the market.
Sustainable capture fisheries and sustainable aquaculture have great potential to feed and nourish the world’s growing population and the increasing demand for healthy aquatic foods, said Dongyu.
He explained that the PSMA could support the transformation of sustainable fisheries worldwide. Dongyu underlined that illegal fishing had become a threat to the conservation and sustainable use of marine resources and ecosystems and to the livelihoods of 600 million people that depend on them.
Indonesian Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono reiterated Indonesia's commitment to eliminating IUU fishing practices and intensifying law enforcement.
Indonesia as one of the original signatories of the PSMA in November 2009.
Over the years, FAO has worked in close partnership with the Government of Indonesia and other states in the Asia-Pacific region in developing and managing the fisheries and aquaculture sectors while also responding to emergencies impacting these sectors, he stated.
Aryal said key issues, including a strategy to increase the effectiveness of PSMA and Global Information Exchange System (GIES), are expected to be discussed at this meeting.
GIES is an information technology tool developed by FAO upon the request of PSMA parties to share information on port state measures and the capacity development needs of developing states in combating IUU fishing.
The fourth meeting in Bali was attended by over 200 delegates from across the world along with representatives of intergovernmental and non-governmental organisations.
The PSMA meeting is held every two years, and this year, Indonesia is the host.
So far, the PSMA has 75 parties, including the European Union on behalf of its member states./.