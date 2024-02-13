Illustrative photo (Photo: antaranews.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is facing a scarcity of premium-grade rice in retail stores as a result of producers pegging rice prices at a high level.



Accordingly, a significant increase in prices was recorded in premium-grade rice, from around 13,000 Rp (0.83 USD) per kg to about 16,000 – 17,000 Rp (1.02-1.08 USD) per kg.



The Indonesian Retail Entrepreneurs Association (Arprindo) complained about difficulties in receiving premium-grade rice in the five-kilogram package.



Head of the National Food Agency (Bapanas) Arief Prasetyo Adi said that the agency is implementing measures to ensure rice supply and stablised rice prices in Indonesia.



Of the measures are to speed up the unloading process for ships carrying imported rice at ports across the country; continue to distribute 200,000 tonnes of commercial rice from the State Logistics Agency (Bulog) including 50,000 tonnes to Cipinang central rice market in Jakarta; distribute rice under the Food Supply and Price Stabilisation Programme (SPHP) to traditional markets and retail stores, and continue the Cheap Food Movement (GPM) nationwide.



Arief said about 1.2 million tonnes of rice will be distributed to stores. The distribution of rice support will still take place on February 15, after the 2024 general election on February 14. Previously, the Indonesian government temporarily stopped the distribution of rice support from January 8 -14 to ensure election activities. He also affirmed that the distribution was planned previously and there was no politicisation of food support.



Ahead of the expected big harvest in March, Bapanas, the Ministry of Agriculture, and relevant stakeholders will optimise rice absorption to prevent farmer-level price drops.



At the same time, replenishing the Government Food Reserves (CPP) from domestic production will be prioritised./.