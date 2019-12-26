Indonesia: Investment realisation exceeds 56.4 billion USD
Indonesia’s investment realisation target of 790 trillion rupiah (over 56.4 billion USD) can be realised in 2019 and even exceed the target or increase by around 10 percent from that of 2018, announced the country’s Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) on December 25.
Head of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board Bahlil Lahadalia (Photo: detikFinance)
Indonesia’s investment realisation in 2018 reached 721.3 trillion rupiah, rising only 4.1 percent compared to the previous year. This figure is lower than the target of 765 trillion rupiah.
Speaking with reporters, BKPM head Bahlil Lahadalia is optimistic that investment realisation will exceed 790 trillion rupiah, adding that the exact figure will be revealed in early January 2020.
At the end of October, investment into Indonesia reached 601 trillion rupiah. BKPM recorded investment realisation in the third quarter standing at 205.7 trillion rupiah, strongly surged from the same period last year.
In the third quarter, the realisation of foreign investment (PMA) and domestic investment (PMDN) grew by 17.8 percent and 18.9 percent year-on-year, respectively. PMA realisation in the period hit 105 trillion rupiah, while that of PMDN reached 100.7 trillion rupiah./.
