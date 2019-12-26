World Cambodia’s real estate market in 2020 unforeseeable: experts The 2019 real estate market in Cambodia has been growing due to increasing demand from both local and international buyers across different property types, the Khmer Times cited experts as saying.

World Typhoon Phanfone wreaks havoc in Philippines on Christmas Typhoon Phanfone entered the central Philippines on December 25, causing heavy rain and affecting the Christmas holiday season of millions in the mainly Catholic nation.

World Thailand helps Myanmar develop infrastructure The Thai Cabinet has approved a preferential loan worth 777 million THB (over 25.76 million USD) under a 30-year contract for Myanmar for infrastructure development in Myawaddy city.

World Indonesia: 98 percent of rivers polluted Head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency Doni Monardo has said that 98 percent of rivers in the country have been polluted, especially in major cities.