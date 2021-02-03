World Indonesia sends components of crashed jet to US, UK for examination Indonesia said on February 2 that it has sent five components of a crashed Sriwijaya Air SJ182 jet to the United States and Britain for examination.

World 13th National Party Congress charts comprehensive strategy: Professor The freshly-concluded 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam has set forth a comprehensive strategy of turning Vietnam into a developed country in the next 25 years, a Vietnamese professor in the US has said.

World Lao newspaper highlights success of Party Congresses in Vietnam, Laos The success of the National Party Congresses in Vietnam and Laos has contributed to regional stability and development, the Lao News Agency’s Pathet Lao newspaper affirmed in a front-page article on February 2.